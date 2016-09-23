Story highlights Ryan Muphy says losing his "Glee" star and friend was 'like losing a child' in a new interview

Monteith died in 2013 from an accidental overdose

(CNN) More than three years after the death of "Glee" star Cory Monteith, the show's creator, Ryan Murphy, is opening up about his last interaction with actor prior to his death.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Murphy said he last saw Monteith, who was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in July 2013, on the set of the HBO film, "The Normal Heart," which Murphy directed.

"We hugged, and the last thing he said was 'I love you, man, and thank you for helping me get better,'" Murphy remembered. "And then the next thing I knew he was dead. It was like losing a child."

Murphy, according to "Glee" star Lea Michele, was a long-time supporter of Monteith in his quest to fight his addiction.

