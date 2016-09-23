'Magnificent Seven' cast on how diversity helped make a modern western

(CNN) Westerns are one of Hollywood's most beloved genres -- but not one of its most diverse. That isn't the case with this weekend's "The Magnificent Seven."

The film has a wide variety of actors from different races and backgrounds including Asian actor Byung-hun Lee, who's from South Korea; Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo; and its star, Denzel Washington, who plays bounty hunter Sam Chisolm.

Washington told CNN at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month that the film's diverse cast speaks to the reality of the setting in the west of the 1800's.

"That was the reality of what was going on in those days," Washington said. "The question is why wasn't that the case for 100 years in the movie business?"

Washington added that having a positive film about outlaws trying to do the right thing could also have an impact on today's audiences.

