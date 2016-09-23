A public yet intimate look at Fidel Castro, from his son

Fidel Castro, photographed by his son
Fidel Castro stands next a statue of himself given to the ex-Cuban president by a Chinese artist. Despite receiving gifts such as this, his father does not want "a cult of personality," Castro's son and photographer Alex Castro says.
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona visits Fidel Castro at his home in Havana. Maradona has frequently gone to Cuba, reportedly to receive treatment for addiction to drugs. Alex Castro says Maradona is "grateful to Fidel and Cuba" for helping him "with his health."
Fidel Castro dedicates a photograph to film director Oliver Stone, who faced criticism for shooting a largely positive documentary on Castro.
The front cover of Alex Castro's book of photographs on his father, "Fidel Castro: An Intimate Portrait." The ex-Cuban leader's personal life and family are still considered a taboo subject in Cuba's state-run press.
Alex Castro captures his father and mother, Dalia Soto del Valle, meeting with Pope Francis at their home in Havana in 2015. The younger Castro says he focuses on the images and doesn't listen to his father's conversations.
Fidel Castro meets with ex-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to Alex Castro, Lula da Silva is the only politician who talks as much as his father. "They both are talking the whole time," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Fidel Castro in 2014. According to Alex Castro, Putin "feels respect and affection" for his father.
Retired following a 2006 intestinal illness, Fidel Castro now spends much of his time meeting visiting heads of state and writing opinion pieces.
Fidel Castro signs a baseball for former US President Jimmy Carter in a photograph featured in Alex Castro's book on his father.
Then-Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner with Raul and Fidel Castro in Havana in 2013.
Pope Benedict XVI and Fidel Castro discuss world issues and exchange gifts in March 2012.
Fidel Castro meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at his home in Havana in September.
Alex Castro attends a photo exhibition celebrating his father's 90th birthday in August.