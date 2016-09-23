A public yet intimate look at Fidel Castro, from his son

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Fidel Castro stands next a statue of himself given to the ex-Cuban president by a Chinese artist. Despite receiving gifts such as this, his father does not want "a cult of personality," Castro's son and photographer Alex Castro says. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Argentine football legend Diego Maradona visits Fidel Castro at his home in Havana. Maradona has frequently gone to Cuba, reportedly to receive treatment for addiction to drugs. Alex Castro says Maradona is "grateful to Fidel and Cuba" for helping him "with his health." Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Fidel Castro dedicates a photograph to film director Oliver Stone, who faced criticism for shooting a largely positive documentary on Castro. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son The front cover of Alex Castro's book of photographs on his father, "Fidel Castro: An Intimate Portrait." The ex-Cuban leader's personal life and family are still considered a taboo subject in Cuba's state-run press. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Alex Castro captures his father and mother, Dalia Soto del Valle, meeting with Pope Francis at their home in Havana in 2015. The younger Castro says he focuses on the images and doesn't listen to his father's conversations. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Fidel Castro meets with ex-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to Alex Castro, Lula da Silva is the only politician who talks as much as his father. "They both are talking the whole time," he said. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Fidel Castro in 2014. According to Alex Castro, Putin "feels respect and affection" for his father. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Retired following a 2006 intestinal illness, Fidel Castro now spends much of his time meeting visiting heads of state and writing opinion pieces. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Fidel Castro signs a baseball for former US President Jimmy Carter in a photograph featured in Alex Castro's book on his father. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Then-Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner with Raul and Fidel Castro in Havana in 2013. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Pope Benedict XVI and Fidel Castro discuss world issues and exchange gifts in March 2012. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Fidel Castro, photographed by his son Fidel Castro meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at his home in Havana in September. Hide Caption 12 of 13