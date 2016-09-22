Story highlights Annual list ranks global cities by numbers of projected visitors

London's two-year reign has been brought to an end

(CNN) Bangkok's back!

The Thai capital has bounced to the top of an annual list of the world's most popular travel destinations after spending several years in the wilderness (of second place).

Its return to the throne came at a cost to London which, after occupying pole position for two years, is trading places with its Asian rival.

Bangkok is projected to host 21.47 million "international overnight visitors" this year, according to the 2016 report by financial services corporation MasterCard.

That figure is more than two times the city's population of about 10 million.

