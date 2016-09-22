Story highlights Anouar Kali had yellow card turned into red

(CNN) He's a man who has made soccer history -- but not in the way he would have wanted.

Willem II midfielder Anouar Kali became the first player to be sent off on the intervention of a video referee in a high level professional competition following a challenge on Lasse Schone in a KNVB Cup tie at Ajax Amsterdam.

On-pitch referee Danny Makkelie initially booked Kali for his 60th-minute challenge on Schone.

But within seconds that decision was overturned by video official Pol van Boekel, who was watching the action on six screens in a van outside the Amsterdam Arena.

Van Boekel contacted Makkelie via headset to tell him the punishment should have been a straight red card -- and Kali was immediately banished.

