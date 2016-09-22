Story highlights VBB3 records average speed of 341.4 mph

Previous Venturi models set 2010 record

Ruling body FIA has yet to verify new time

(CNN) Blink and you'll miss it -- the Venturi Buckeye Bullet 3 has beaten the world record for an electric vehicle, at a cool average speed of 341.4 mph, according to the French automobile company.

The Venturi team, which in 2010 set the fastest time for a battery-powered car with the 307 mph achieved by the previous model, the VBB-2.5, surpassed that on the Bonneville salt flats in Utah on Wednesday.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No -- but it could be a new landspeed record! pic.twitter.com/sy3I3ZYZTS — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) September 22, 2016

It recorded a top speed of 358 mph, propelled by a 3,000-horsepower engine that Venturi says makes it the world's most powerful electric car.

"It's a relief because we were waiting for this result for three years," Venturi owner Gildo Pallanca Pastor told the company's website. "Heavy rain and bad weather conditions on the Salt Flats prevented our success.

The #Venturi VBB-3 sets a new landspeed record.At average top speed of 341 miles per hour, racer shatters its own record. @OSUCtrAutoRsrch pic.twitter.com/1dRAmTI8Dn — @Venturi Automobiles (@venturi) September 21, 2016

