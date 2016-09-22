(CNN) A remarkable transformation takes place when Mansoora Shirzad slips the Afghan Muppet named "Zari" onto her hand.

The character fits snugly on the young woman's right arm like a shoulder-length glove. Though Zari is carefully designed to represent different ethnic groups and cultures across Afghanistan, she is basically a fancy sock puppet.

Zari's eyes don't even move.

CNN's Ivan Watson talks with a Muppet.

But in the hands of this talented Afghan performer, the puppet suddenly springs to life, with surprisingly natural facial gestures and arm movements.

The effect is close to magical.

Read More