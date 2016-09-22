Story highlights Airstrikes hit populated neighborhood

Over 1.5 million Yemeni children malnourished, says UNICEF

(CNN) At least 30 civilians were killed when Saudi-led airstrikes attacked a neighborhood in Yemen's central port city of Hodeida on Wednesday, medical sources in the region told CNN.

The Yemeni Defense Ministry gave a higher death toll; it said 34 were killed and at least 55 injured. Eighteen of them are in critical condition, according to the medics.

The Saudi bombardment reportedly targeted a heavily populated civilian neighborhood in the city's Alhook district, where hundreds of homes are located.

Some 14 homes were destroyed and more than 90 were damaged.

Ali Allanah's wife and child were among those injured in the attack.

Read More