Story highlights Sneaker Exchange is an event for buying and selling sneakers

Th event offers South African brands and artists the chance to reach a wider audience

(CNN) For the past three years, a one day event in South Africa has drawn in thousands of shoe lovers in pursuit of one thing: the perfect sneakers.

The Sneaker Exchange , the creation of 23-year-old Zaid Osman where people buy and sell their own footwear, was initially started to help Osman fund his start up. "I started the event to get rid of my personal sneakers and to inject money into my sneaker store 'Lost Property'," he says.

yeezy kinda day A photo posted by Zaid Osman (@zaid_osman) on Feb 11, 2015 at 5:53am PST

The young entrepreneur's business came about after living abroad while growing up. Born in South Africa, he moved to Richmond, Virginia, at four, before moving back to South Africa at 15. "When I moved back, there were a lot of sneakers that would sell out instantly in the U.S., and were simply sitting on shelves here.

"So I started to buy them and sell them back to my friends in the U.S.. Sneakers like the Nike Air Yeezy 1, Air Jordan CDP and so many other rare sneakers would not sell in South Africa."

From hobby to business