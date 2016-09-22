'The Magnificent Seven' misfires in remaking classic western

(CNN) The title and outline might be the same, but "The Magnificent Seven" has been put on steroids -- blown up and lobotomized for an audience weaned on the "Fast & Furious" movies, not westerns.

Granted, the title has demonstrated itself to be durable. The 1960 classic (itself adapted from "The Seven Samurai") spawned three sequels, a TV series and even inspired an outer-space knockoff, "Battle Beyond the Stars."

Still, this new version -- directed by Antoine Fuqua, who reunites with his "Training Day" stars Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke -- has made one choice after another that strips the movie of any subtlety, all building toward a climax that ups the carnage to almost absurd levels.

The basic plot still involves a small town of farmers (somewhere called Rose Creek, nowhere near Mexico) enlisting a septet of tough, heavily outnumbered hombres to take on a very bad man (Peter Sarsgaard) and his minions. Only here, the heavy is a mining magnate determined to oust them from the town, creating no option but to flee or fight.

Similarly, the script (by "True Detective's" Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk) has omitted what motivated the original group to undertake what looked to be a suicide mission -- namely, that the age of the gunfighter was coming to an end, meaning they were all living on borrowed time.

