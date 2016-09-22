The 81-year-old woman pimping BMW's rides

Story highlights 81 year old Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has teamed up with BMW for the second time.

First partnered with the German car giants 25 years ago and created an iconic "Art Car"

Mahlangu has collaborated with numerous global brands including Belvedere, Fiat and British Airways.

(CNN)

There aren't many people like Esther Mahlangu.

Collaborating with BMW would be a dream for any designer, but for the 81 year old South African Ndebele artist it's all in a days work.

Twenty five years ago, Mahlangu created an iconic BMW Art car, and now she's teamed up with the German car giants again for a new project.

Gogo Ester back in 1991;was first commissioned by BMW to customise The First African Art Car for the BMW 525i Series :How amazing #esthermahlangu #heritage #heritagemonth #art #southafrica A photo posted by ITHEMBA LABANTU BONKE (@ithemba.labantu.bonke) on Sep 19, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

The BMW Individual 7 Series decorated with Mahlangu's work will be unveiled at this year's Frieze Fair in London with the car going up for auction at the same event.

Mahlangu's unique artwork is rooted in Ndebele tradition, where women in the Ndebele tribe decorate the walls of houses in vibrant patterns and colors. These striking designs symbolize significant events and serve as a means of communication within the community.

