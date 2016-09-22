Breaking News

The 81-year-old woman pimping BMW's rides

By Yemisi Adegoke, for CNN

Updated 9:48 AM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Meet 81 year old Esther Mahlangu, a South African Ndebele artist who has collaborated with German car giants BMW, not once, but twice.
25 years ago Mahlangu created a BMW &quot;Art Car&quot; showcasing her unique and striking artistic style.
25 years ago Mahlangu created a BMW "Art Car" showcasing her unique and striking artistic style.
Mahlangu was the first woman to create artwork for the Art Car project and joined the ranks of other notable artists including Ernst Fuchs and Andy Warhol.
Mahlangu was the first woman to create artwork for the Art Car project and joined the ranks of other notable artists including Ernst Fuchs and Andy Warhol.
"To paint is in my heart and it's in my blood. The way I paint was taught to me by my mother and my grandmother," the artist said in a statement. "The images and colors have changed and I have painted on many different surfaces and objects but I still love to paint..."
The new car, a BMW 7 Series, was auctioned at the Frieze festival in London and proceeds donated to charity.
The new car, a BMW 7 Series, was auctioned at the Frieze festival in London and proceeds donated to charity.
Mahlangu was taught to paint at age ten by her mother and grandmother and has since exhibited all over the world.
Mahlangu was taught to paint at age ten by her mother and grandmother and has since exhibited all over the world.
The artist has collaborated with numerous big brands including Belvedere vodka, Swedish sneaker company Eytys, British Airways and Fiat.
The artist has collaborated with numerous big brands including Belvedere vodka, Swedish sneaker company Eytys, British Airways and Fiat.
Mahlangu teamed up with Belvedere for their RED campaign, a limited number of bottles have been adorned with her artwork.
Mahlangu teamed up with Belvedere for their RED campaign, a limited number of bottles have been adorned with her artwork.
In a statement about her latest collaboration she said &quot;My art has taken me all over the world and I have seen many places, I have painted many walls and objects and my work is in many museums but I am still Esther Mahlangu from Mpumalanga in South Africa.&quot; Her works are now being featured at a major new exhibition at London&#39;s British Museum.
In a statement about her latest collaboration she said "My art has taken me all over the world and I have seen many places, I have painted many walls and objects and my work is in many museums but I am still Esther Mahlangu from Mpumalanga in South Africa." Her works are now being featured at a major new exhibition at London's British Museum.
Story highlights

  • 81 year old Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has teamed up with BMW for the second time.
  • First partnered with the German car giants 25 years ago and created an iconic "Art Car"
  • Mahlangu has collaborated with numerous global brands including Belvedere, Fiat and British Airways.

(CNN)There aren't many people like Esther Mahlangu.

Collaborating with BMW would be a dream for any designer, but for the 81 year old South African Ndebele artist it's all in a days work.
    Twenty five years ago, Mahlangu created an iconic BMW Art car, and now she's teamed up with the German car giants again for a new project.
    The BMW Individual 7 Series decorated with Mahlangu's work was unveiled at this year's Frieze Fair in London with the car going up for auction at the same event. Her painted artworks for BMW Number 12 car is being exhibited at the British Museum as part of 'South Africa: the art of a nation'.
    Mahlangu's unique artwork is rooted in Ndebele tradition, where women in the Ndebele tribe decorate the walls of houses in vibrant patterns and colors. These striking designs symbolize significant events and serve as a means of communication within the community.
    Of her second collaboration with BMW, Mahlangu said in a statement: "The patterns I have used on the BMW parts marry tradition and to the essence of BMW. When BMW sent me the panels to paint I could see the design in my head and I just wanted to get started ... My heart was full of joy when BMW asked me to paint for them again."
    BMW isn't the only prestigious brand to have featured Mahlangu's striking artwork.
    Last month she unveiled a partnership with Belvedere, teaming up with the beverage company for their RED campaign, in the fight against AIDS. She teamed up with Swedish sneaker brand Eytys to create a special pair of sneakers embroidered with her art work. Her paint work has even been featured on the tails of British Airways planes.

    Despite her iconic status in South Africa and her popularity across the globe Mahlangu maintains she's still the same person.
    " ... My art has taken me all over the world and I have seen many places," she said in a statement. "I have painted many walls and objects and my work is in many museums but I am still Esther Mahlangu from Mpumalanga in South Africa..."

    South Africa: the art of a nation runs until February 2017 at The British Museum, London