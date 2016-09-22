Breaking News

A car for women? Cosmopolitan and SEAT under fire for new vehicle

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Mon September 26, 2016

  Cosmopolitan and car manufacturer SEAT have unveiled a car for women
  The car's gender stereotyped design features have sparked outrage on Twitter

(CNN)It's small, purple -- and some find it offensive.

Car manufacturer SEAT and lifestyle publication Cosmopolitan are facing backlash over a brand new car for "women" that was jointly unveiled at Cosmopolitan's FashFest event in London on Friday.
    The result of a collaboration between the manufacturer and the magazine, the SEAT Mii comes complete with jewel-effect rims, a handbag hook, and "eyeliner headlights" that are "emphasized in the same way as make-up emphasizes the eye," according to the manufacturer.
    Lifestyle publication Cosmopolitan and autos manufacturer SEAT are facing fierce criticism over their joint unveiling of a new car.
    Lifestyle publication Cosmopolitan and autos manufacturer SEAT are facing fierce criticism over their joint unveiling of a new car.
    Named the SEAT Mii, the partners have promoted the vehicle as a car for women. &quot;With its exclusive design and thoughtful feminine touches, like the mirrors in the sun visors or the handbag hook, the car adapts to every need and personality. Including yours,&quot; SEAT says.
    Named the SEAT Mii, the partners have promoted the vehicle as a car for women. "With its exclusive design and thoughtful feminine touches, like the mirrors in the sun visors or the handbag hook, the car adapts to every need and personality. Including yours," SEAT says.
    The launch of the new vehicle was met with swift backlash on Twitter for its gender stereotyped design.
    The launch of the new vehicle was met with swift backlash on Twitter for its gender stereotyped design.
    The marketing hashtag, #ThisIsMii, quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons after it attracted a swathe of critical Twitter posts.
    The marketing hashtag, #ThisIsMii, quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons after it attracted a swathe of critical Twitter posts.
    The car&#39;s design may appear thoughtless to some, but the SEAT Mii is the result of 18 months of collaborative research and development.
    The car's design may appear thoughtless to some, but the SEAT Mii is the result of 18 months of collaborative research and development.
    It was revealed on Friday at Cosmopolitan&#39;s FashFest event in London.
    It was revealed on Friday at Cosmopolitan's FashFest event in London.
    The car&#39;s features include a jewel effect on the rims, a handbag hook, and &quot;eyeliner headlights&quot; that are &quot;emphasized in the same way as make-up emphasizes the eye,&quot; according to SEAT.
    The car's features include a jewel effect on the rims, a handbag hook, and "eyeliner headlights" that are "emphasized in the same way as make-up emphasizes the eye," according to SEAT.
    The SEAT Mii is available on pre-order in two colours, a deep purple Violetto or Candy White.
    The SEAT Mii is available on pre-order in two colours, a deep purple Violetto or Candy White.
    Three versions of the car are available: a 60 horsepower, a 68 horsepower and a 75 horsepower.
    Three versions of the car are available: a 60 horsepower, a 68 horsepower and a 75 horsepower.
    Many women -- and men -- have taken to social media and say the car&#39;s design is offensive and backwards.
    Many women -- and men -- have taken to social media and say the car's design is offensive and backwards.
    The vehicle's "exclusive design and thoughtful feminine touches" -- which are the culmination of two years of collaborative research and development -- make it perfect for "impromptu karaoke performances, last-minute wardrobe changes, dramatic gossip sessions and emergency lunch-hour kips," according to the duo.
    It also appears to be perfectly suited for satire, with the car's blatantly gender stereotyped design and marketing sparking outrage on Twitter.
    Manufacturer SEAT has responded to the backlash by clarifying the car is intended for the Cosmopolitan reader specifically, rather than the female gender as a whole.
    "Mii by Cosmopolitan is not a car intended entirely for a female audience. It is the result of a two-year-long process of co-creation involving Cosmopolitan readers, editors and the magazine's creative team, aimed at developing a model that responds to a very specific target -- the Cosmo reader -- and in no way to women as a whole. We regret any misunderstandings that may have emerged."
    Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides
    From Acura's NSX supercar to Nissan's monstrous heavy-duty Titan pickup -- we take a look at some of the car industry's most impressive designs, led by women in the field. Illustrations by Natalie Leung
    The self-described &quot;car geek&quot; who has been interested in motors since an early age, says: &quot;I know that car design is an obscure career choice but I was lucky my dad exposed me to the idea. Before he suggested it, I was waffling about becoming a fashion designer or working on a pit crew.&quot; 
    After 10 years working on Acura exteriors, Christensen was the perfect choice to design the next generation Acura NSX. 
    After 10 years working on Acura exteriors, Christensen was the perfect choice to design the next generation Acura NSX.
    Michelle Christensen, Designer at AcuraAfter 10 years working on Acura exteriors, Christensen was the perfect choice to design the next generation Acura NSX.
    &quot;The NSX is an iconic and timeless car, it&#39;s a beloved car by many enthusiasts, and so it was a very intense project for us,&quot; she says. &quot;We knew how important it was for Acura to bring back this vehicle and for it to be more aggressive, more bad ass, more extreme.&quot; 
    Allen says of her industry: "It's scary. If you don't have the 'I'm going to fight my way through' kind of personality, you won't make it. You put your soul to the wall every time you put up a design sketch. You're naked to the world and it's a relentless fight to get your designs approved. I've fought for 10 years just to get a little respect -- it hasn't been easy being a woman in this field but it's getting much better." 
    Allen was involved with designing the Armada truck, the Nissan Rogue and the first Infiniti M5. Recently she worked on the 2016 Nissan Titan. "I realized long ago that there's no designing for a man or a woman. You just design so it looks good to everyone."
    Janis Ambrose Shard, Planning Manager at Toyota

During her seven years with Toyota, Janis Ambrose Shard has influenced the color line-up of the company's vehicles, the shading and palette of their exterior and the interior and the finer details of the seat materials.
    She likes to use vibrant colors wherever possible: "Most buyers continue to choose silvers, whites and blacks. But we really do try to slip a crazy color in there for those who just want to express themselves."
    She loves the Habanero color available for the Toyota Prius C: "I really fought hard for that. That was five years ago, and it was a huge thing, to receive approval to use this creamy orange color on this cute little car. But now, with the 2016 Prius C, the color has evolved into an even brighter shiny orange we call Tangerine Splash Pearl.
    La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos

La Shirl Turner oversees several of the company's newest models and productions, ranging from Chrysler to Jeep. "At Chrysler's interior materials department ... we've got a nice mix of men and women and we all contribute to the end product," she says.
    "It makes me sad that more women don't realize what an exciting job automotive design can be. I go into local high schools and speak to the kids, especially targeting the girls, and tell them they don't have to just think about fashion or product design. If you're the kid who doodles in your math book, you should think about automotive design," she says.
    Recently, she worked on the Jeep Renegade. "We try to rock the boat a lot," Turner says. "We try to push for new colors, new materials."
    "With the Renegade, for example, you'll see really fun new designs. The bezels are in red, the dashboard is brightly colored to match the exterior color -- the entire vehicle is full of color."
    Irina Zavatski, Design Manager at Fiat Chrysler Autos

A career in automotive design, she says, was not an easy option: "My dad wanted me to be a doctor, but I wanted to pursue an art career."
    Zavatski took her dad on a tour of the Cleveland Institute of Art transportation department to change his mind. "We saw the car sketches and scale models and saw it is possible to make a living doing this. Then I got an internship at GM, and he saw what I was earning and relaxed."
    She recently worked on the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. "The best feeling is when you see people driving your car. If you are a painter or a sculptor, people have to go to a gallery to see your work. But if you're a car designer, they see your work every day all over the place."
    Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler Autos

Cheung understands why so few women apply to study automotive design at art schools. "It's absolutely because of a lack of exposure," she says.
    Cheung was a graphic design and fine arts student at the Art Center College of Design, in California, when the chance came up to take transportation classes. "I was so nervous, I wanted to vomit," she recalls, "my first design rendering was a spaceship -- I loved it -- I had no that idea I had that passion in me."
    One of Cheung's most recent accomplishments is the 2016 Chrysler 200, which upgraded the look of the four-door sedan.
    Fashion, architecture and travel all provide inspiration when designing interiors. "I recently visited Japan and loved the feel and colors of their textiles. That will definitely find its way into my designs in the future."
    Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks

Based just outside of Los Angeles, Alexandra "Sandy" McGill runs the BMW Individual program -- a bespoke studio for cars. Recently, one of her clients requested a salmon, rather than wooden, finish, on the interior trim of his car. The reason? "He's in the salmon business."
    Recently, she worked on the Jeep Renegade. &quot;We try to rock the boat a lot,&quot; Turner says. &quot;We try to push for new colors, new materials.&quot;
    Sandy recently worked on the BMW MINI concept, which launched last year. "When you're in pre-production and you're working with a so-called 'body-in-white' car, you tinker with every little detail. It's really challenging and fun."
    "When I got to Munich [with BMW] in 1991, there were only two women in my design group, now there are many more. And it's culturally diverse, with men and women from Central America, the Middle East, all over Asia, and Americans. It's also very competitive, so this profession is not for the weak of heart."
    La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos"With the Renegade, for example, you'll see really fun new designs. The bezels are in red, the dashboard is brightly colored to match the exterior color -- the entire vehicle is full of color."
    A career in automotive design, she says, was not an easy option: &quot;My dad wanted me to be a doctor, but I wanted to pursue an art career.&quot;
    She says it takes time to perfect the art of auto design: "The first car I designed looked like a Kleenex box."
    Today she is ultimately responsible for all cars produced by Ford, including the Ford Explorer Platinum, the Ford Edge, and the Ford Mustang. Recently, she worked on the color and interior materials of the 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.
    Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo

Johnson loved transportation design at an early age. "My brother and I would work together. I would draw a battleship, then we'd build it. After we watched Star Wars, I drew a laser gun and then we made it (using rubber bands as ammo). As a child, I was always the artist in class -- but I was always trying to communicate form in a realistic way, not a romantic way."
    But her career in automotive design took several years to kick off. "I had a really circuitous route to my job. I was actually working undercover security at Robinsons-May departments store for a while -- I took the job for the discounts," she laughs.
    "I had a string of clerical and retail jobs, but then, a friend at work encouraged me to pursue my love of design. I realize now that women need to know that automotive design is an available profession."
    Cheung understands why so few women apply to study automotive design at art schools. &quot;It&#39;s absolutely because of a lack of exposure,&quot; she says.
    Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty Design

Lee works for Calty Design Research -- a design subsidiary of Toyota. During her 21 years at Calty, Lee has worked on the Corolla, Camry, Sienna and Tundra.
    Previously, an interior design at Barth and Dreyfus, specializing in home accessories, Lee now uses her creative flair on cars. "To me, working on the overall interior seems a lot more interesting than working on the car's exterior. I'm able to put more emphasis on the tactile aspects and nuances of the vehicle. I like looking at the effects of color on shape and how it changes based on the light and time of day.
    She worked on one of Toyota's most exciting recent projects: the FT-1. "From color and trim standpoint in the FT-1, there was a laser-like focus on staying true to function," Wendy says.
    One of Cheung&#39;s most recent accomplishments is the 2016 Chrysler 200, which upgraded the look of the four-door sedan.&lt;br /&gt;
    Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler AutosOne of Cheung's most recent accomplishments is the 2016 Chrysler 200, which upgraded the look of the four-door sedan.
    Fashion, architecture and travel all provide inspiration when designing interiors. &quot;I recently visited Japan and loved the feel and colors of their textiles. That will definitely find its way into my designs in the future.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler AutosFashion, architecture and travel all provide inspiration when designing interiors. "I recently visited Japan and loved the feel and colors of their textiles. That will definitely find its way into my designs in the future."
    Based just outside of Los Angeles, Alexandra &quot;Sandy&quot; McGill runs the BMW Individual program -- a bespoke studio for cars. Recently, one of her clients requested a salmon, rather than wooden, finish, on the interior trim of his car. The reason? &quot;He&#39;s in the salmon business.&quot;
    Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW DesignworksBased just outside of Los Angeles, Alexandra "Sandy" McGill runs the BMW Individual program -- a bespoke studio for cars. Recently, one of her clients requested a salmon, rather than wooden, finish, on the interior trim of his car. The reason? "He's in the salmon business."
    &quot;I entered design school to pursue architecture and quickly learned how tough it is to get a job in that field,&quot; she says. &quot;My parents loved cars and my dad always had a convertible sports car. He paid me to wash and wax it when I was young. So I switched to automotive design and never regretted it.
    Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks"I entered design school to pursue architecture and quickly learned how tough it is to get a job in that field," she says. "My parents loved cars and my dad always had a convertible sports car. He paid me to wash and wax it when I was young. So I switched to automotive design and never regretted it.
    Sandy recently worked on the BMW MINI concept, which launched last year. &quot;When you&#39;re in pre-production and you&#39;re working with a so-called &#39;body-in-white&#39; car, you tinker with every little detail. It&#39;s really challenging and fun.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
    Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW DesignworksSandy recently worked on the BMW MINI concept, which launched last year. "When you're in pre-production and you're working with a so-called 'body-in-white' car, you tinker with every little detail. It's really challenging and fun."
    &quot;When I got to Munich [with BMW] in 1991, there were only two women in my design group, now there are many more. And it&#39;s culturally diverse, with men and women from Central America, the Middle East, all over Asia, and Americans. It&#39;s also very competitive, so this profession is not for the weak of heart.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks"When I got to Munich [with BMW] in 1991, there were only two women in my design group, now there are many more. And it's culturally diverse, with men and women from Central America, the Middle East, all over Asia, and Americans. It's also very competitive, so this profession is not for the weak of heart."
    For Lampinen, gender equality is important. &quot;I want to make sure there&#39;s a seat at the table for a man, a woman, a 62-year-old, a 25-year-old, a Hispanic, an Asian, I want a fashion design background, a product design background, and interior designer, a transportation designer. I think that is what makes for good design.&quot;
    Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford For Lampinen, gender equality is important. "I want to make sure there's a seat at the table for a man, a woman, a 62-year-old, a 25-year-old, a Hispanic, an Asian, I want a fashion design background, a product design background, and interior designer, a transportation designer. I think that is what makes for good design."
    She says it takes time to perfect the art of auto design: &quot;The first car I designed looked like a Kleenex box.&quot;
    Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford She says it takes time to perfect the art of auto design: "The first car I designed looked like a Kleenex box."
    Today she is ultimately responsible for all cars produced by Ford, including the Ford Explorer Platinum, the Ford Edge, and the Ford Mustang. Recently, she worked on the color and interior materials of the 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.
    Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford Today she is ultimately responsible for all cars produced by Ford, including the Ford Explorer Platinum, the Ford Edge, and the Ford Mustang. Recently, she worked on the color and interior materials of the 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.
    Johnson loved transportation design at an early age. &quot;My brother and I would work together. I would draw a battleship, then we&#39;d build it. After we watched Star Wars, I drew a laser gun and then we made it (using rubber bands as ammo). As a child, I was always the artist in class -- but I was always trying to communicate form in a realistic way, not a romantic way.&quot;
    Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo Johnson loved transportation design at an early age. "My brother and I would work together. I would draw a battleship, then we'd build it. After we watched Star Wars, I drew a laser gun and then we made it (using rubber bands as ammo). As a child, I was always the artist in class -- but I was always trying to communicate form in a realistic way, not a romantic way."
    But her career in automotive design took several years to kick off. &quot;I had a really circuitous route to my job. I was actually working undercover security at Robinsons-May departments store for a while -- I took the job for the discounts,&quot; she laughs.
    Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo But her career in automotive design took several years to kick off. "I had a really circuitous route to my job. I was actually working undercover security at Robinsons-May departments store for a while -- I took the job for the discounts," she laughs.
    &quot;I had a string of clerical and retail jobs, but then, a friend at work encouraged me to pursue my love of design. I realize now that women need to know that automotive design is an available profession.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo "I had a string of clerical and retail jobs, but then, a friend at work encouraged me to pursue my love of design. I realize now that women need to know that automotive design is an available profession."
    Johnson briefly relocated to Volvo&#39;s headquarters in Gotteborg, Sweden, to work on on the S90 sedan. &quot;The beauty and calm of Sweden and the people there is transformative. There&#39;s a simplicity and purpose of design that&#39;s unique. I learned a lot there. It translates to the interior of the cars. For instance, a car can have as many as 80 buttons and dials, and we got it down to 9 in the Volvo S90. It&#39;s all clean and pretty.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo Johnson briefly relocated to Volvo's headquarters in Gotteborg, Sweden, to work on on the S90 sedan. "The beauty and calm of Sweden and the people there is transformative. There's a simplicity and purpose of design that's unique. I learned a lot there. It translates to the interior of the cars. For instance, a car can have as many as 80 buttons and dials, and we got it down to 9 in the Volvo S90. It's all clean and pretty."
    Lee works for Calty Design Research -- a design subsidiary of Toyota. During her 21 years at Calty, Lee has worked on the Corolla, Camry, Sienna and Tundra.
    Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty DesignLee works for Calty Design Research -- a design subsidiary of Toyota. During her 21 years at Calty, Lee has worked on the Corolla, Camry, Sienna and Tundra.
    Previously, an interior design at Barth and Dreyfus, specializing in home accessories, Lee now uses her creative flair on cars. &quot;To me, working on the overall interior seems a lot more interesting than working on the car&#39;s exterior. I&#39;m able to put more emphasis on the tactile aspects and nuances of the vehicle. I like looking at the effects of color on shape and how it changes based on the light and time of day.
    Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty DesignPreviously, an interior design at Barth and Dreyfus, specializing in home accessories, Lee now uses her creative flair on cars. "To me, working on the overall interior seems a lot more interesting than working on the car's exterior. I'm able to put more emphasis on the tactile aspects and nuances of the vehicle. I like looking at the effects of color on shape and how it changes based on the light and time of day.
    She worked on one of Toyota&#39;s most exciting recent projects: the FT-1. &quot;From color and trim standpoint in the FT-1, there was a laser-like focus on staying true to function,&quot; Wendy says. &lt;br /&gt;
    Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty DesignShe worked on one of Toyota's most exciting recent projects: the FT-1. "From color and trim standpoint in the FT-1, there was a laser-like focus on staying true to function," Wendy says.
    Lee likes to bring unexpected design elements and colours into car interiors. &quot;One example is the red we put in the Camry. It&#39;s a really deep color and it was difficult to produce. We had to fight to keep that deep red color because there were people saying it was just too much trouble to produce it. But we won and I do love that red color.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty DesignLee likes to bring unexpected design elements and colours into car interiors. "One example is the red we put in the Camry. It's a really deep color and it was difficult to produce. We had to fight to keep that deep red color because there were people saying it was just too much trouble to produce it. But we won and I do love that red color."
    According to a previous CNN report, the majority of vehicles in the autos industry are still designed by men, but that gender disparity is slowly fading.
    "Good design is good design; it transcends gender and everyone knows it when they see it," Angus MacKenzie of Motor Trend magazine has told CNN previously.