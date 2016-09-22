This feature is part of Pixel, a new series that turns the lens on some of the most inspiring photographers from around the world. See more here.

(CNN) MacArthur fellow. Pulitzer Prize winner. Hostage. Now Lynsey Addario is going to be Jennifer Lawrence, or rather Jennifer Lawrence is going to be Addario.

It would be an understatement to say that Addario has had an eventful career so far.

Being taken captive in Libya in 2011 alongside her New York Times colleagues was just one of the terrifying situations she has found herself in.

And when in Afghanistan, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, she experienced a violent anti-American mob: "I had so many hands on my body at one point that I finally just lost it," she recalls. "I had [...] one of these massive Nikon lenses. I just turned around and whacked whoever was closest to me on the head with this massive lens. And all I remember seeing were his eyes starting to roll back. And I just ran."

