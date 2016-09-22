Story highlights 96-year-old photographer Walter Chandoha is a master in the field of animal photography

At one point around 90% of cat and dog food packaging in the US had a label featuring one of his pictures

He has photographed over 300 magazine covers, thousands of adverts and written 34 books

(CNN) Once upon a time Walter Chandoha owned the Mob. All he had to do was make a call and they came running to his side.

A photographer born in New Jersey in 1920, Chandoha didn't get mixed up in the wrong crowd. The gang in question was of a feline persuasion, and their owner made them the subject of one of his most famous photographs, " The Mob ," from 1963.

A photo posted by Walter Chandoha (@chandohacats) on Nov 30, 2015 at 8:10pm PST

It's one of over 200,000 stock images Chandoha has taken in a career stretching back to his days as a student at New York University. Since then he's amassed 34 books, over 300 magazine covers, thousands of adverts and become the preeminent cat photographer in America.

Chandoha was taking cute cat photos decades before cute cat photos became the internet's bread and butter.

There was a time when "cats were used to illustrate just about everything," says the photographer. "I did ads for many of the Fortune 500 companies, [to] little startup companies."

