Mick Rock: 'People call me the man who shot the '70s.'

This feature is part of Pixel, a new series that turns the lens on some of the most inspiring photographers from around the world. See more here.

(CNN) "People call me the man who shot the '70s."

Mick Rock isn't so sure of that label. It ignores his more recent work, whether that be with Pharrell or The Black Keys. It's been a long journey for the veteran music photographer, one that started with a trip in England in the mid '60s.

"I was studying modern languages and literature at Cambridge University in England in the late '60s, and I took an acid trip," Rock recalls. "For the first time in my life, I could really see -- I mean, because stuff back then was really strong."

The acid use didn't continue (he hasn't touched it since 1972), but photography was the next best thing.

"There was something about the clicking of the shutter and the kind of explosion that happened while I was on an acid trip. I liked the feeling of it. It gave me a kind of release."