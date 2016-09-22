Story highlights Photographer Bruce Gilden has been a street photographer for nearly 50 years

(CNN) At 68, Bruce Gilden no longer patrols Coney Island in his army jacket, sleeves rolled up and poised to shoot beach-goers in his trademark candid style.

But 48 years after his career began, the acclaimed street photographer has lost none of his vigor or knack for bonding with his subjects.

"I make my judgments pretty quickly and I can read people very well," says Gilden. "That's why, regardless of what anybody says, I've had very few incidents in the streets: Because I have a very good bedside manner, I'm very comfortable."

The Brooklyn-born photographer credits his upbringing with his identification with "the underdogs in life," an understanding he describes as his strength. This manifests in intimate black-and-white shots taken everywhere from New York to Tokyo to Haiti.

"I see in black and white," says the photographer. "I see the abstract; I don't see the reality."

