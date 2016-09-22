Story highlights A Humboldt penguin wandered into a family's kitchen in Peru

(CNN) It is not every day you wake up to the sound of pots and pans crashing on the kitchen floor. It's even more peculiar when the culprit is a lost Humboldt penguin.

Fearing an intruder had entered to rob their home, a family in the northern Peruvian town of Chimbote jumped out of bed to find the unexpected -- a medium-sized penguin wandering around on the hunt for food.

How he ended up there remains a mystery. But there are theories.

One is that barking dogs forced the stubby bird to seek refuge in the family's home.

"We don't know how he got there, but there were reports of some dogs in a patio barking and acting like they were going to attack," Douglas Calderon Morrillas, a radio operator at the town's local police station told CNN.

