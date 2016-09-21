Story highlights Canadian Mint employee accused of an...inside job.

He no longer works for the Mint

(CNN) An employee at the Royal Canadian Mint is accused of smuggling $180K worth of gold in his rectum. There is absolutely nothing funny about that. Stop it. Stop making jokes in your head.

Lester Lawrence is accused of transporting several cookie-sized gold pieces (important to note, if you are wondering about the physical logistics) called "pucks" out of the Mint and selling them to a gold buyer. His dealings netted him almost $180K over the course of a few months. That and, you know, the fact he worked at the MINT raised a few red flags at the bank where he deposited the money.

Although the prosecution couldn't definitively identify the pucks Lawrence sold, they did say they matched an exclusive mold the Mint uses.

Putting two and two together, there was only the slippery little problem of how Lawrence could have gotten the gold out of the high-security building where he worked.

Putting it to the test

