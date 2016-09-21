CNNZeDay: Help us go emission-free for a day!

(CNN)This year is on track to be the hottest ever on record, according to NASA.
High concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere are a crucial contributing factor. Can we reduce emissions effectively in our daily lives?
That's what we aim to find out today for ZeDay - Zero Emissions Day - an initiative to inspire people to avoid using fossil fuels for an entire day.
I'll try to go emission-free for 24 hours, trying to avoid any activity directly connected to fossil fuels.
Can you help? Tweet us your ideas of how I can cut my emissions, with the hashtag #CNNZeDay.
I will be recording my progress in the live blog below. Here we go...