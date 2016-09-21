Tulsa police shooting: 5 discrepancies from Terence Crutcher's death
Updated 2:31 AM ET, Wed September 21, 2016
Tulsa, Oklahoma (CNN)Five days ago, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man, after his car was found abandoned in the middle of the road.
Federal, state, and local authorities have launched investigations into the officer-involved shooting. Tiffany Crutcher, Terence's twin sister, has urged prosecutors to immediately press charges against Shelby, a five-year veteran with Tulsa Police.
Earlier this week, Tulsa Police released video and audio recordings of the Crutcher shooting. Since that happened, though, attorneys for both the Crutcher family and Shelby have laid out conflicting accounts about what happened on the night of September 16.
Here are 5 of the key disputes in both accounts of the Crutcher shooting, as told from both sides of the issue.
Hands up vs. refusing commands
Multiple police cameras, including ones mounted in squad cars and in a helicopter, captured the Crutcher shooting on tape. In the video, Crutcher can be seen with his hands raised above his head prior to his death.
Attorneys for Shelby and the Crutcher family are interpreting his response to the Tulsa officer in different ways.
Was Crutcher high?
Since the shooting, there have been reports suggesting that Crutcher was high on PCP. In response, Tulsa Police Sergeant David Walker, the department's lead homicide detective, confirmed Tuesday that police discovered PCP in Crutcher's SUV.
Authorities have not said whether PCP was found in Crutcher's system at the time of his death. That hasn't stopped both sides from reacting to the possibility that he was intoxicated.
Open vs. closed
Was Crutcher's driver-side window open or closed? That's one of the key questions still remaining in his death. While police have released video footage, none of the camera angles definitively show whether his window was open or closed.
That's important because one of the reasons that Shelby is said to have fired at Crutcher was due to the fact he started reaching into his vehicle.
Armed vs. unarmed
Chuck Jordan, Tulsa's police chief, said Monday at a news conference that no gun was found in Crutcher's SUV.
For Shelby, the potential threat of a weapon was a factor behind why she fired her weapon, her attorney said.
An officer called Crutcher a 'bad dude.' Does that matter?
In footage from the police helicopter, which circled in the sky above the car, the pilot can be heard describing Crutcher as a "bad dude."
Tiffany Crutcher and her attorneys subsequently blasted Tulsa Police over the offensive comment. While acknowledging the remark, Wood said it did not impact his client's actions in the moments leading up to the shooting.