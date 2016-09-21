Tulsa police shooting: 5 discrepancies from Terence Crutcher's death

Tulsa, Oklahoma (CNN) Five days ago, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man, after his car was found abandoned in the middle of the road.

Federal, state, and local authorities have launched investigations into the officer-involved shooting. Tiffany Crutcher, Terence's twin sister, has urged prosecutors to immediately press charges against Shelby, a five-year veteran with Tulsa Police.

Earlier this week, Tulsa Police released video and audio recordings of the Crutcher shooting. Since that happened, though, attorneys for both the Crutcher family and Shelby have laid out conflicting accounts about what happened on the night of September 16.

Here are 5 of the key disputes in both accounts of the Crutcher shooting, as told from both sides of the issue.

Hands up vs. refusing commands

