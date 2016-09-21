This is the Charlotte public defender in the middle of the protests

Story highlights
- "I can't represent anymore people," Toussaint Romain says
(CNN)In his white dress shirt, dark tie and slacks, he stands out among the SWAT police and the mixed crew of civilians.
He was on the ground not long after crowds began gathering in downtown Charlotte to protest the police-involved shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
His name is Toussaint Romain and he's a public defender in Charlotte, North Carolina.
His reason for being there is simply: "He can't take on any more clients."
"We can't lose any more lives, man. I'm a public defender. I can't represent any more people," he told CNN's Boris Sanchez.
"We don't need any more people to go to die, no more people to be arrested. We need to take a stand and do it the right way. People are hurting, man. People are upset. People are frustrated. People need leaders. I'm not trying to be that leader. I'm trying to prevent people from being hurt."
He inserted himself between the wall of armored police and the amorphous crowd of demonstrators. As police advanced on the crowd, firing tear gas, he waved his arms in forward, gesturing for protesters to leave.