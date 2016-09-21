This is the Charlotte public defender in the middle of the protests

Story highlights "I can't represent anymore people," Toussaint Romain says

(CNN) In his white dress shirt, dark tie and slacks, he stands out among the SWAT police and the mixed crew of civilians.

His name is Toussaint Romain and he's a public defender in Charlotte, North Carolina.

JUST WATCHED CNN reporters tear gassed, knocked over Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN reporters tear gassed, knocked over 01:13

His reason for being there is simply: "He can't take on any more clients."

"We can't lose any more lives, man. I'm a public defender. I can't represent any more people," he told CNN's Boris Sanchez.

Read More