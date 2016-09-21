Friend spoke with NC officer, says he's 'distraught' following fatal shooting

(CNN) A friend of the North Carolina police officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott says the officer is "distraught" and "torn" following Tuesday's incident.

"No matter if it's justified or unjustified, it's tough when you have to know that you had to take someone else's life," Michael Scurlock said during his appearance on "CNN Newsroom."

Officer Brentley Vinson

Scurlock, a former member of the NFL's St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers, said he spoke with Officer Brentley Vinson. The pair know one another from Bible study.

They spoke on the phone Tuesday evening, a development that came as a surprise to show host Brooke Baldwin

"You talked to him just last night," Baldwin asked during Wednesday's live interview. "I was told you hadn't talked to him ... this is news. So, what did he tell you?"