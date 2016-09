Photos: Charlotte protests

Police officers face off with protesters on Interstate 85 following the fatal police shooting of a black man in Charlotte, North Carolina. Violent protests erupted early Wednesday, September 21, following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot in an apartment complex parking lot while police tried to serve a warrant for a different man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn't drop it. Scott's family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book.