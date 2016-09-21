(CNN) CNN's Ed Lavandera was knocked to the ground Wednesday night after violence erupted in Charlotte, North Carolina, following the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

A protester slammed his shoulder into Lavandera, forcing him to the ground while live on CNN.

CNN reporter knocked over by a protester in Charlottehttps://t.co/vkwGEbSTyV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 22, 2016

For a second night, protests over the deadly officer-involved shooting turned violent.

CNN reporter caught in tear gas: 'Ahh my eyes'

The Scott family says he was killed by police in an apartment parking lot, reading a book, while waiting for his son to come home from school. Police say he had a handgun, not a book. Officers were at the location because they were serving a warrant to another man.

Lavandera returned to report on the protest, providing further details on the incident.

