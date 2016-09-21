(CNN)CNN's Ed Lavandera was knocked to the ground Wednesday night after violence erupted in Charlotte, North Carolina, following the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
A protester slammed his shoulder into Lavandera, forcing him to the ground while live on CNN.
For a second night, protests over the deadly officer-involved shooting turned violent.
The Scott family says he was killed by police in an apartment parking lot, reading a book, while waiting for his son to come home from school. Police say he had a handgun, not a book. Officers were at the location because they were serving a warrant to another man.
Lavandera returned to report on the protest, providing further details on the incident.
"I didn't see it coming," the correspondent said. "All I heard was someone yelling at me that I need to tell the truth and next thing you know, I got kind of blindsided."
Lavandera told CNN's Don Lemon that he was able to speak to the protester.
"He came up to me and actually hugged me and apologized for what he had done," Lavandera said. "I asked him what made him so angry. He couldn't really explain anything."