Chicago to add almost 1,000 police to beleaguered force

Story highlights Outspoken priest responds to news of hires: "We can't police our way out of this"

(CNN) Reinforcements are coming to a violent Chicago.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his department will be adding 970 hires to the force.

The announcement is being billed as a "major policy address."

2016 base salaries Officers -- $47,604

Training officers -- $54,552

Detective -- $70,278

Sergeants -- $76,932

Lieutenants -- $87,402 Source: Chicago Police Department

The hires, which will take place over a span of two years, will include 516 patrol officers, 92 field training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, according to Chicago police.

"The new hiring announcement is on top of any existing departmental vacancies and will increase the total authorized strength of the police department," a police statement said.