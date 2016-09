Chicago to add almost 1,000 police to beleaguered force

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his department will be adding 970 hires to the force.

The announcement is being billed as a "major policy address."

The hires, which will take place over a span of two years, will include 516 patrol officers, 92 field training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, according to Chicago police.

"The new hiring announcement is on top of any existing departmental vacancies and will increase the total authorized strength of the police department," a police statement said.

Johnson is also expected to discuss investments in crime-fighting technology that will "allow officers to police smarter and more effectively."

End all, be all? Unlikely

Neither Johnson nor the Rev. Michael Pfleger -- a priest known for his voluminous criticism of Chicago's violence, unemployment, underperforming schools, gun proliferation and lack of economic development -- believe the hires represent a panacea for the city's crime.

At a Tuesday night department roll call, Johnson told officers, "Don't be misled, it's going to take a whole lot of pieces to stem the violence that we have in the city," according to CNN affiliate WLS-TV

Pfleger, likewise, told the station that much remains to be done.

"We can't police our way out of this. If we don't also put the same kind of commitment to jobs, to economic development, housing, to good schools then, you know, we're going to find ourselves with the same problem we have right now," he said.

On path to 700 homicides

Not even children are safe, as hundreds under 18 are among the city's more than 3,000 shooting victims. It's a level of violence the city hasn't seen in almost 20 years.

Also casting a pall over the Chicago Police Department is Officer Jason Van Dyke's trial, slated to begin later this year. The officer has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, a shooting that sowed an already-fertile mistrust between police and Chicagoans.

Massive protests erupted this year when the department released dash-cam video of McDonald being shot as he walked away from police officers.

Johnson has moved to fire Van Dyke and four other officers accused of giving false statements during a probe into the 17-year-old's death.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is expected to address police and violence Thursday, fired Johnson's predecessor, Garry McCarthy, following the McDonald protests, and the agency that investigates police shootings faces an overhaul.

Series of incidents

Another officer, Marco Proano, faces a federal civil rights violation charge , handed down by a grand jury last week, in the shooting into a car full of teenagers in 2013. The teens and city previously settled the case for $360,000.

In fairness, Chicago police have garnered positive recent headlines as well. Last week, Sgt. Bryan Topczewski was dubbed a hero and a boy's "guardian angel" for his quick response to a shooting scene where 10-year-old Tavon Tanner had been hit by a stray bullet. Topczewski stanched the blood flowing from the wound next to the youngster's spine and was credited with saving Tavon's life.

Topczewski later said he was leaving a homicide scene when he got the call. It was at least the fourth shooting that day, he said.