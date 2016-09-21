Chicago to add almost 1,000 police to beleaguered force

Story highlights
- City announcement comes weeks after murder rate topped total for all of last year
- The hires will include 516 patrol officers, 200 detectives, 162 sergeants and lieutenants
(CNN)Help is coming for violence-plagued Chicago.
At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce that his department will be adding 970 hires to the force.
The announcement is being billed as a "major policy address."
The hires, which will take place over a span of two years, will include 516 patrol officers, 92 field training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, according to Chicago police.
"The new hiring announcement is on top of any existing departmental vacancies and will increase the total authorized strength of the police department," a police news release said.
Johnson is also expected to announce investments in crime-fighting technology that will "allow officers to police smarter and more effectively."
The Windy City's roughly 12,500 police officers have had a brutal year. Weeks ago the city's homicide toll for the year topped 491, the total for all of 2015. It now stands at more than 500 and is on track to reach a staggering 700 homicides before year's end.
Also casting a excall over the Chicago Police Department is Officer Jason Van Dyke's trial, slated to begin later this year. The officer has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, a shooting that exacerbated an already deep-seated mistrust between police and Chicago residents.
Massive protests erupted earlier this year when the department released dash-cam video of McDonald being shot as he walked away from police officers.
Johnson has moved to fire Van Dyke and four other officers accused of giving false statements during a probe into the 17-year-old's death.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired Johnson's predecessor, Garry McCarthy, earlier this year, while the agency that investigates police shootings is being overhauled.