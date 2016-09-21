Chicago to add almost 1,000 police to beleaguered force

Story highlights City announcement comes weeks after murder rate topped total for all of last year

The hires will include 516 patrol officers, 200 detectives, 162 sergeants and lieutenants

(CNN) Help is coming for violence-plagued Chicago.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce that his department will be adding 970 hires to the force.

The announcement is being billed as a "major policy address."

The hires, which will take place over a span of two years, will include 516 patrol officers, 92 field training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, according to Chicago police.

"The new hiring announcement is on top of any existing departmental vacancies and will increase the total authorized strength of the police department," a police news release said.