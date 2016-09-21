Breaking News

Chicago to add almost 1,000 police to beleaguered force

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 9:52 AM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chicago superintendent gun violence ryan young pkg_00003709
chicago superintendent gun violence ryan young pkg_00003709

    JUST WATCHED

    Chicago police head opens up on city's violent year

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chicago police head opens up on city's violent year 02:28

Story highlights

  • City announcement comes weeks after murder rate topped total for all of last year
  • The hires will include 516 patrol officers, 200 detectives, 162 sergeants and lieutenants

(CNN)Help is coming for violence-plagued Chicago.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce that his department will be adding 970 hires to the force.
    The announcement is being billed as a "major policy address."
    The hires, which will take place over a span of two years, will include 516 patrol officers, 92 field training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, according to Chicago police.
    "The new hiring announcement is on top of any existing departmental vacancies and will increase the total authorized strength of the police department," a police news release said.
    Read More
    Rhymefest&#39;s angry tweet draws Chicago police apology
    chicago police rhymefest apology pkg_00002210

      JUST WATCHED

      Rhymefest's angry tweet draws Chicago police apology

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rhymefest's angry tweet draws Chicago police apology 01:49
    Johnson is also expected to announce investments in crime-fighting technology that will "allow officers to police smarter and more effectively."
    The Windy City's roughly 12,500 police officers have had a brutal year. Weeks ago the city's homicide toll for the year topped 491, the total for all of 2015. It now stands at more than 500 and is on track to reach a staggering 700 homicides before year's end.
    Also casting a excall over the Chicago Police Department is Officer Jason Van Dyke's trial, slated to begin later this year. The officer has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald, a shooting that exacerbated an already deep-seated mistrust between police and Chicago residents.
    Massive protests erupted earlier this year when the department released dash-cam video of McDonald being shot as he walked away from police officers.
    Johnson has moved to fire Van Dyke and four other officers accused of giving false statements during a probe into the 17-year-old's death.
    Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired Johnson's predecessor, Garry McCarthy, earlier this year, while the agency that investigates police shootings is being overhauled.

    CNN's Rosa Flores, Bill Kirkos and Ryan Young contributed to this report.