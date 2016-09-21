Charlotte police shooting: Keith Lamont Scott was armed, police chief says

Officers did not find a book where Keith Lamont Scott was shot Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.

Scott's family had said he was reading a book in his car when he was shot.

Putney also said that while witnesses and evidence indicate Scott had a handgun when he was shot, Putney could not say for certain Wednesday whether Scott was pointing the gun at officers.

He said the officer who shot Scott, Brentley Vinson, was not wearing a body camera.

[Breaking news update at 9:41 a.m. ET]

Based on witnesses and evidence found, Keith Lamont Scott, the man killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Tuesday, exited his car with a handgun before he was shot, Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.

[Previous story, published at 8:26 a.m. ET]

Violent protests erupted overnight in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a police officer fatally shot a black man while trying to serve a warrant for a different man at an apartment complex.

Police said the man killed, Keith Lamont Scott, had a gun. But his family members said he was carrying a book.

Several hundred people gathered outside the complex Tuesday night, chanting "no justice, no peace!" and carrying signs reading "Black Lives Matter."

The officer who killed Scott, Brentley Vinson, is also black, the mayor's office said Wednesday.

Keith Lamont Scott, shown with his wife, Rakeyia Scott.

The Charlotte case is the latest shooting involving an officer, and racial tensions are high nationwide following a spate of others.

In Charlotte, police went to serve a warrant Tuesday and shot and killed a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City neighborhood.

Scott was not the person authorities were looking for, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Scott died at Carolinas Medical Center. A gun he was holding was found at the scene, police said.

Family told CNN that Scott was a father of seven and was sitting in the car reading a book when officers arrived on the scene.

Bottles, rocks thrown; fires set

The Tuesday afternoon shooting set off an angry crowd, which grew as the hours passed.

Some threw bottles and rocks at officers working to control the protesters, but others implored them to stop.

Protesters clash with police early Wednesday in Charlotte after an officer shot and killed a man.

"That's when things really started to pick up. I would say not long before 11 p.m., police deployed tear gas ... as they tried to clear the streets," said Adam Rhew, associate editor for Charlotte magazine.

After a brief lull, a crowd regrouped early Wednesday and blocked Interstate 85, one of two major expressways running through Charlotte. Some started a fire at the center of the highway, forcing vehicles and tractor-trailers to stall as far as the eye could see.

CHOPPER IMAGES: Protests erupt after police say an officer shot, killed an armed man #CLT https://t.co/1KzlQWIywD pic.twitter.com/vIMgm5LJ0g — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) September 21, 2016

Other protesters removed boxes from the back of semitrailers and set the items on fire. Police in riot gear formed a line and forced crowds away from the highway.

Shortly after, the highway partially opened, but some protesters remained and continued chanting. Others jumped on top of a police van and stomped on it, breaking the windshield and other windows.

Protesters set trash and other items on fire to block a highway in Charlotte.

At least 12 officers were injured, the police department tweeted. It did not provide details on the nature and severity of the injuries but said one officer was hit in the face with a rock.

At least seven people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, CNN affiliate WSOC-TV reported. Five others were arrested, according to the station.

JUST WATCHED Video shows protesters attack police car Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows protesters attack police car 01:10

What happened?

It's unclear why authorities were serving the warrant. While they were looking for the individual to serve, officers saw a man get out of a car with a gun, then get back into the vehicle, the police statement said.

Officers moved in.

"The subject got back out of the vehicle armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject," police said.

CNN Map

Police Chief Kerr Putney said at least one officer shot the man. Two investigative branches of the department are looking into the shooting, he said.

Vinson, the officer involved in the shooting, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Mayor Jennifer Roberts. He has worked for the department for two years.

'When will our lives truly matter?'

"They said they want to question him. So because you wanted to question him, does his life mean more than our black men across the nation? It doesn't make any sense."

Corine Mack, who attended the protests, said the community is frustrated.

"When will our lives truly matter? A black father is dead. There are children tonight who will never see their father again," said Mack, who is president of the Charlotte chapter of the NAACP.

"It clearly appears as if our lives don't matter. We need to change policies. We need to change procedure. We need to hold police accountable. It's a modern-day lynching. Charlotte is not a good place right now; we're in the throes of this problem."

The mayor called for a full investigation into the shooting, saying she'll work with authorities on the case.

"The community deserves answers and full investigation will ensue. Will be reaching out to community leaders to work together," the mayor tweeted.