Story highlights Protesters gather in apartment complex

Man shot identified as Keith Lamont Scott

(CNN) Protests erupted in North Carolina following the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer at an apartment complex in Charlotte.

Demonstrators gathered near the complex Tuesday night, carrying signs that said "Black Lives Matter" and chanting "no justice, no peace."

The man shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer that afternoon was identified as Keith Lamont Scott, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said.

Brentley Vinson, the officer involved in the shooting, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the mayor.

The mayor called for a full investigation into the shooting, saying she'll work with authorities on the case.

