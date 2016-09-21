Charlotte: 1 city, 3 controversial police shootings

(CNN) The fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparked violent protests and fires in Charlotte. But it's certainly not the first time Charlotte-area police have been criticized for their use of deadly force.

Here's a look at Charlotte's recent history of controversial police shootings:

Keith Lamont Scott

Date of death: September 20, 2016

What happened: Scott was sitting in his car in an apartment complex parking lot when police arrived. They were trying to locate another man to serve a warrant, officials said. Police said Scott got out of his car "armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Brentley Vinson, who is also black, shot and killed Scott.

But Scott's family gave a different account. His daughter, Lyric Scott, said in a Facebook live video that her father was disabled and was reading a book in his car.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said officers did not find a book at the scene. Vinson was not wearing a body camera.

The aftermath: Several hundred protesters rallied, chanting "Black lives matter." Some also blocked Interstate 85 and started a fire in the middle of the highway. Others threw rocks and bottles at police.

On Wednesday, the Rev. B.J. Murphy of the Nation of Islam called for "an economic boycott of the whole city Charlotte. Since black lives do not matter for this city, then our black dollars shouldn't matter."

Vinson, the officer, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Daniel Harris

Daniel Kevin Harris

Date of death: August 18, 2016

What happened: Harris, Harris, who was deaf and speech-impaired , was driving on Interstate 485 near Charlotte when a trooper tried to pull him over for speeding, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Harris did not stop, but instead drove to his Charlotte neighborhood, highway patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said. After that, he said, Harris "exited his vehicle, and an encounter took place between the driver and the trooper," leading to the shooting.

The aftermath: Both Baker and Special Agent Audria Bridges of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation declined to answer CNN's questions about whether Harris was armed.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said it will evaluate the case after law enforcement finishes its investigation.

Jonathan Ferrell

Jonathan Ferrell

Date of death: September 14, 2013

Ferrell walked to the home of Sarah McCartney, who said she heard someone banging loudly on her door and called 911.

Dashcam video released later at the trial appeared to show Ferrell walking toward officers; he quickly begins running toward police as lights hit his chest.

Someone shouts, "Get on the ground!" three times, and shots are heard off camera.

Prosecutors said Ferrell started to run because he was afraid for his life after another officer pointed a Taser at him.

The defense attorney for Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Randall Kerrick said Ferrell became aggressive, pounding his thighs and taunting Kerrick, saying, "Shoot me! Shoot me!"

The video didn't show either event.