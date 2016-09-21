CNN Student News - September 22, 2016

Breaking News

September 22, 2016

Following protests in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tulsa, Oklahoma, we begin by explaining two controversial shootings that involved police officers and civilians. Our second story visits the battleground state of Pennsylvania for a look at how U.S. presidential campaigns are working for votes. And a Character Study profiles a chef whose work cooks up benefits for everyone involved.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!