London (CNN) Jordan Spieth may be the defending FedEx Cup champion but he would rather win the Ryder Cup than clinch the most lucrative prize in golf.

A second successive FedEx Cup title would earn Spieth a cool $10 million bonus. Golf pros don't get paid to compete in the Ryder Cup competition between Europe and the US.

"If you're saying 2016, right now, I've got a choice -- Ryder Cup," the American told reporters ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta which starts Thursday.

The Tour Championship is the final event of four play-off tournaments that all count toward the FedEx Cup title.

Jordan Spieth (left) playing alongside Patrick Reed at the 2014 Ryder Cup in Scotland.

Painful memories

