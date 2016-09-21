Story highlights US knocked out of World Cup after 0-2 start

Canada on pace to win third successive tournament

American Patrick Kane scoreless in tournament

(CNN) Although the US dominated the medal count at the Rio Olympics -- winning golds in everything from basketball to boxing to BMX -- it still can't compete with Canada when it comes to hockey.

Team USA lost 4-2 to its northern neighbors in Toronto Tuesday, dashing medal hopes at the newly revamped World Cup of Hockey after just two games.

The Americans took the lead early on with a Ryan McDonagh goal, but could only hold it for a minute and a half before Canada rocked back with two goals in just 14 seconds.

The flurry, started by Matt Duchene and followed up by Corey Perry, sapped the life out of Team USA -- which has also fallen to Canada in the previous two Olympics.

Duchene would score one more, along with teammate Patrice Bergeron before the night was over.

Read More