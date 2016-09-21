'West Wing' cast to campaign for Clinton

Story highlights Some of the cast will appear alongside Clinton on the trail

They are going to encourage residents to register to vote

Washington (CNN) The cast of "The West Wing" is back -- but this time, instead of the fictional Jed Bartlet, they're backing a different Democrat for president.

Members of the massively popular NBC drama will appear with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at several events in Ohio on Saturday and Sunday.

Actors Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack will make campaign stops in the Mahoning Valley, Cleveland, Sandusky and Toledo areas on Saturday, and in the Dayton and Columbus areas on Sunday.

The actors will talk about why they're supporting Clinton and encourage the public to register to vote, according to a campaign statement.

