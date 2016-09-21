Trump 'very troubled' by Oklahoma fatal police shooting

Story highlights Donald Trump addressed a recent fatal police shooting at the church of Pastor Darrell Scott

Cleveland Heights, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump said Wednesday he was "very troubled" by the fatal police shooting late last week in Oklahoma of an unarmed black man and suggested the officer in question "got scared" or was "choking."

Trump offered his first public reaction to the shooting during an event at the church of Pastor Darrell Scott, a black supporter who asked Trump for his reaction to the police shootings of black men in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump began his response by praising police and noting he has been endorsed by several law enforcement groups, but added that "you always have problems."

"You have somebody in there that always makes a mistake, that's bad or that chokes," Trump said, using a term he often uses to describe somebody who falters under pressure.

