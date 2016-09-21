Pew poll: Most voters 'frustrated,' 'disgusted' with 2016 election

Story highlights A new poll finds a widespread lack of enthusiasm for the 2016 presidential candidates

Just 11% of voters overall say they would feel excited if Trump were to win; 12% feel that way about Clinton

(CNN) Even if their preferred candidate wins, a new poll released Wednesday found that supporters of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will feel more relief than excitement.

The findings from the Pew Research Center revealed widespread disenchantment toward this year's presidential contest among American voters. Majorities of voters say they are frustrated (57%) and disgusted (55%) with the campaign, dwarfing those who say they are interested (31%), optimistic (15%) and excited (10%).

Those lukewarm attitudes even extend to backers of the two major party nominees. Only 25% of Clinton supporters say they would feel excited if she were to win. There was little more enthusiasm among Trump supporters; just 28% would be excited if the GOP nominee triumphs in November.

But many more Clinton supporters, 68%, say they would feel relieved if she were to win. Ditto for Trump supporters, 61% of whom say they would also feel relief if he wins.

According to Pew, a mere 11% of voters overall say they would feel excited if Trump were to win, virtually the same number (12%) who would be excited if the former secretary of state is victorious.

Read More