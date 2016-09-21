For Trump, key to 2016 win could lie in Keystone State

Story highlights Trump has broad support in the state's rural and western areas

His campaign has also started to advertise in the state

(CNN) For Donald Trump, winning the state of Pennsylvania is an uphill fight.

But if he takes the Keystone State, it likely comes with the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"There are 800,000 more active Democrats than Republicans here," said Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin Marshall College Poll and the sage of Pennsylvania politics. "The fact of the matter is Donald Trump does have a tough battle. I'm not saying he can't win, but I'll tell you what, if he did, the presidential race is over."

The latest Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll has Clinton with a comfortable 9-point lead over Trump but Madonna says the race is likely much closer.

"This election, his average in polls, has not been 5% or below for four months. And that's huge," he said.

Read More