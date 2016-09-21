Story highlights Obama has taken steps toward solidifying the alliance with Israel this month

His meeting with Netanyahu was likely to be their last face-to-face consultations

New York (CNN) President Barack Obama confronted one of his most strained foreign partnerships Wednesday during a final meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the pair making a last attempt at patching up their stormy bond before Obama leaves office.

Speaking before their session, Obama said he was aiming to ascertain the prospects for peace in the region as he prepares to end his presidency.

"Our hope will be that in these conversations we get the sense of how Israel sees the next few years, what the opportunities are and what the challenges are in order to ensure we keep alive the possibility of a stable, secure Israel at peace with its neighbors," Obama said. "These are challenging times. One thing that I would say about Prime Minister Netanyahu is that he is always very candid with us."

That candor has become a hallmark of the relationship between Obama and his Israeli counterpart, whom the White House has accused of being less-than-diplomatic in expressing his opposition to US policies like the nuclear agreement with Iran. Obama's 30-minute meeting Wednesday with Netanyahu was likely to be their final opportunity for face-to-face consultations before a new president enters the Oval Office in January.

Obama is intent on conferring solid ties with Israel upon his successor, despite the personal animus that developed between him and Netanyahu, as he looks to boost the relationship during the homestretch of a presidential campaign in which he hopes to see Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton prevail.

Read More