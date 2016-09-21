Obama looks for peace opening in final meeting with Netanyahu

Story highlights President Barack Obama has taken steps toward solidifying the alliance with Israel this month

Obama's meeting Wednesday with Netanyahu is likely to be their last opportunity for face-to-face consultations

New York (CNN) President Barack Obama confronts one of his most strained foreign partnerships Wednesday during a final meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the pair making a last attempt at patching up their stormy bond before Obama leaves office.

The President is intent on conferring solid ties to Israel upon his successor, despite the personal animus that developed between him and his Israeli counterpart. Obama took a step toward solidifying the alliance this month by completing a long-term, $38 billion security aid package for Israel, the largest such agreement ever for a US ally.

And he hopes to take steps in his final days in office to promote renewed talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians on peace, though his previous efforts toward reconciliation in the region have fallen short.

His meeting Wednesday with Netanyahu is likely to be their final opportunity for face-to-face consultations before a new US President takes office next year. Obama and the Israeli prime minister have clashed most recently over Washington's diplomatic agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program and deep-seated differences over the prospects for peace.

Read More