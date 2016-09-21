Breaking News

New Hampshire poll: Clinton leads Trump by 9 points

By Tom Kludt, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Wed September 21, 2016

(CNN)Hillary Clinton continues to lead in New Hampshire, according to the latest survey from Monmouth University released Wednesday.

The poll showed 47% of likely voters in the state backing Clinton, compared with 38% who support Donald Trump. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson has 10% support, according to Monmouth.
    Clinton has led Trump in almost every poll out of New Hampshire, and a Republican has not carried the state since George W. Bush won there in 2000.
    But Monmouth's findings pointed to a much wider lead for the former secretary of state than a NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll conducted there earlier this month, which showed Clinton and Trump virtually deadlocked in the Granite State.
    The Monmouth poll was conducted September 17-20 using phone interviews with 400 likely New Hampshire voters. It has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.