New Hampshire poll: Clinton leads Trump by 9 points

Story highlights Hillary Clinton continues to lead Donald Trump in almost every poll out of New Hampshire

This survey finds a wider lead for her than a NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll

(CNN) Hillary Clinton continues to lead in New Hampshire, according to the latest survey from Monmouth University released Wednesday.

The poll showed 47% of likely voters in the state backing Clinton, compared with 38% who support Donald Trump. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson has 10% support, according to Monmouth.

Clinton has led Trump in almost every poll out of New Hampshire, and a Republican has not carried the state since George W. Bush won there in 2000.

But Monmouth's findings pointed to a much wider lead for the former secretary of state than a NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll conducted there earlier this month, which showed Clinton and Trump virtually deadlocked in the Granite State.

The Monmouth poll was conducted September 17-20 using phone interviews with 400 likely New Hampshire voters. It has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.