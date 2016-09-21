Story highlights Donald Trump has repeatedly said he does not regularly exercise

For as little as $12, supporters can own a campaign-sanctioned sweatband

(CNN) Even though Donald Trump has said he does not exercise, his supporters can still break a sweat in campaign style.

The Republican presidential nominee's campaign is offering a "Make America Great Again" sweatband in exchange for a campaign donation. This comes just a week after Trump told Dr. Mehmet Oz he doesn't actually exercise , and ultimately wants to lose 15 pounds.

The Trump campaign sent out an email Wednesday morning, encouraging supporters to "stay healthy with Trump" in light of last week's medical record release.

"We need a president in good health, and the results of Donald Trump's latest physical show he is ready to lead," the email reads.

A link allows supporters to "commit to be healthy too" by ordering their official sweatband, which starts at $12.

Read More