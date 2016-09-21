Dem congressman to IRS: Audit the Trump Foundation

Story highlights Trump reportedly used $258,000 from his charity to pay off settlements in a pair of lawsuits

"It is important that charitable funds be used for charitable purposes," Sander Levin wrote to the IRS

Washington (CNN) Michigan Democratic Rep. Sander Levin called on the IRS Wednesday to audit The Trump Foundation, following a report that the billionaire used charity money to pay off legal settlements.

"It is important that charitable funds be used for charitable purposes, rather than promote the business ventures of those affiliated with the charity. I therefore request an immediate audit of the Donald J. Trump Foundation," Levin wrote in a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Trump used $258,000 from his charity to pay off settlements in a pair of lawsuits. The Post reported that Trump used the charity to pay for a $100,000 settlement with the city of Palm Beach in 2007 and used another $158,000 from his charity to settle a lawsuit filed in 2011 about a hole-in-one claim at a charity golf tournament.

The revelation immediately drew accusations from Democrats of Trump self-dealing. Messages left with the Trump campaign and the IRS were not immediately returned Wednesday.

But New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a top Trump surrogate, warned Hillary Clinton's campaign Wednesday of using the allegations against the Trump Foundation for a political attack.

