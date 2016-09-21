John Lewis calls for election observers at polling places this November

Story highlights "We should ask for federal protection," Lewis said

Lewis was badly injured in 1965 while marching for voting rights

Washington (CNN) Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer in the civil rights movement, wants the Obama administration to appoint observers for the November election in certain states.

"We should ask for federal protection," the Georgia Democrat said Wednesday, warning "the election can be stolen on election day at polling places."

Lewis, who was badly injured in 1965 while marching in Selma, Alabama for voting rights for African-Americans, said several states including Georgia, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina should be monitored, and potentially all of the states that belonged to the confederacy.

Lewis made his comments at a roundtable on voting rights with other Democrats and advocacy groups held in the room in the Capitol named after President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who signed the landmark voting right law.

Read More