Report: 'Sheriff Joe' not giving up 'birther' investigation

Story highlights "Sheriff Joe" says he will continue to investigate the false "birther" claim

Arpaio dismissed political pressure to drop the issue and distanced himself from Trump's reversal

(CNN) Donald Trump has said he now believes President Barack Obama was born in the United States -- but one of his most prominent supporters says he isn't giving up on the investigation and doesn't know "how it's going to turn out."

Joe Arpaio, the controversial Maricopa County Sheriff from Arizona and strident opponent of illegal immigration, spoke Tuesday night to a meeting of the Surprise Tea Party Patriots, the group that initiated Arpaio's quest to prove that Obama was born outside the US. And according to a report from the Arizona Republic, he made clear he would continue.

"I'm not going to give up, and we're looking into it," he told the group. "I don't know how it's going to turn out."

"I don't care where he's from. We are looking at a forged document. Period," he said, according to the report.