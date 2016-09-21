Clinton ignores Trump, delivers speech on helping disabled

Story highlights Clinton said people with disabilities are "invisible, overlooked and undervalued"

Clinton added that as president, she would do away with the subminimum wage

Orlando, Florida (CNN) Hillary Clinton's aides wanted their candidate to start talking more about policy and less about Trump. On Wednesday, Clinton did just that.

The Democratic presidential nominee forcefully argued in favor of giving people with disabilities an equal chance at success during an event here, saying defending the disabled would be "a vital aspect of my presidency."

The speech offered implicit contrast with Trump -- who last year memorably mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, whose arthrogryposis impairs the movements in his arms. But Clinton entirely ignored the Republican nominee during the event, never using his name in the roughly 30-minute speech.

Wednesday's speech was Clinton's fourth in a series of addresses where the former first lady is attempting to talk more about her values and proposals and less about Trump.

Clinton's past "Stronger Together" speeches on faith, community service and children and families have been far more focused on Trump. Wednesday's address, instead, lived up to what Clinton's aides had hoped the series of speeches would be: More policy than politics.

