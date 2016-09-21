Story highlights Clinton took off Tuesday to prepare for Monday's debate at Hofstra University

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton expects to spend much of the upcoming presidential debate correcting Donald Trump, her campaign manger said Wednesday.

"I think what's concerning overall about Donald Trump is that, first of all, he doesn't often tell the truth," Robby Mook told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "So she's going to have to spend some time probably correcting the record and making sure voters understand the facts."

The Democratic candidate is visiting only two battleground states this week and took off Tuesday to prepare for Monday's debate at Hofstra University.

"She wants to make sure that when she gets to that debate that she will clearly lay out the plans that she has developed to make a difference in people's lives," Mook said. "And all we're asking is that Donald Trump do the same thing."

"I would hope that he goes to the drawing board and puts together some plans," he added. "As of right now, we haven't seen real specifics. And we haven't seen serious plans."

