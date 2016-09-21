Story highlights Trump has insisted for months that he cannot release his tax returns because he is under audit

In 2012, Reid, without proof, accused Romney of going a decade without paying federal income taxes

(CNN) It's becoming an election year tradition: Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid is hammering away at the Republican presidential nominee on his taxes.

Reid took to the Senate floor Wednesday, taunting and ridiculing Donald Trump for not disclosing his tax returns. The reason for Trump's refusal is simple, Reid said.

"Because Trump's tax returns would further destroy his presidential candidacy," said Reid, who made Mitt Romney's tax returns a major election issue four years ago.

Trump has insisted for months that he cannot release his tax returns because he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service; alternatively, his campaign has said that voters do not much care about the issue.

It is not a requirement for presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns, but it is an enduring tradition. For the last 40 years, virtually every major party nominee has released his or her tax returns. (Gerald Ford released a summary in 1976.)

Read More