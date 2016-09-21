Trump touts stop-and-frisk practice amid black outreach

Story highlights
- Trump will appear in a Fox News town hall Wednesday night
- He says "stop-and-frisk" should be implemented nationwide
Toledo, Ohio (CNN)Donald Trump wants to take the controversial policy of stop-and-frisk nationwide.
Asked earlier in the day during a Fox News town hall, set to air Wednesday night, how he would stem "violence in the black community," the Republican nominee quickly offered up the notion of allowing police officers to stop and pat down individuals they deem suspicious of carrying weapons or contraband.
"One of the things I'd do, Ricardo, is I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to. We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well and you have to be proactive and, you know, you really help people sort of change their mind automatically," Trump said in response to an audience member's question.
Trump has previously touted stop-and-frisk policies, but his full-throated endorsement of policy Wednesday -- in which he called for its widespread implementation -- came as Trump pressed forward with his pitch to African-American voters on Wednesday, appearing at a predominantly black church alongside several of his prominent black surrogates.
That pitch hasn't come without a series of slip-ups, the latest of which came as Trump invited the prominent boxing promoter Don King, who is black, to introduce him at the church event -- only to have the celebrity use the N-word at the podium.
And on Tuesday, Trump described the state of African-American communities being in "absolutely the worst shape that they've ever been in before," and comparing the US's inner cities to Afghanistan.
While Trump has pledged to bring jobs and safety to America's inner cities, he has offered few specifics as to how he would address those issues.
But Trump has called for beefing up the number of police officers in inner cities and argued that police officers need more latitude to do their jobs and backing from political figures -- a push not necessarily consistent with African-Americans' frustrations over the spate of police shootings against unarmed black men, which have rocked the country.
"You have to have, in my opinion -- I see what's going on here, I see what's going on in Chicago -- I think stop-and-frisk. In New York City it was so incredible, the way it worked. Now, we had a very good mayor, but New York City was incredible, the way that worked, so I think that could be one step you could do," Trump said Wednesday.
The real estate mogul's call for introducing stop-and-frisk as a prescription for "black-on-black crime" -- as the questioner put it in the town hall -- is also likely to face a stiff rebuke from minority leaders. Many have opposed the practice during its use by New York City police as minorities were disproportionally targeted by the practice.
In August 2013 a federal judge ruled that the NYPD's stop-and-frisk policy violated the constitutional rights of minorities in New York. She didn't order an outright ban, but called for reform of the policy and outside oversight. The city has appealed.
Civil liberties groups have pilloried the practice.
And the practice has been deemed largely ineffective.
A November 2013 report from the New York attorney general revealed just 3% of stop-and-frisk stops led to convictions between 2009 and 2012. And in more than 5 million stops between 20002 and 2013, police recovered guns less than 0.02% of the time, according to police department data compiled by the New York Civil Liberties Union in a 2014 report.
The stop-and-frisk policy was instituted by one of Trump's most prominent supporters and advisers, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has continued to defend the practice in recent years, rebutting statistics showing little correlation between stop-and-frisk practices and a reduction in crime.
Giuliani frequently joins Trump on the campaign trail -- where he is introduced as "America's mayor" -- and argues that Trump will bring the same tough-on-crime approach to the presidency.
Trump most recently praised the stop-and-frisk policy in an interview earlier this month in Philadelphia where he was asked about the African-American communities concerns that stop-and-frisk amounts to racial profiling.
"Well, I think you are going to have it. So many people are being killed in Philadelphia, that it's actually incredible when you look at the stats. I think you have to have it. We had it in New York," he said in an interview with the local NBC station.
Trump pressed forward with his pitch to African-American voters Wednesday afternoon during a rally in Toledo, Ohio -- where he again described black lives in the US in bleak terms.
"To the African-American community, I say: vote for Donald J. Trump. I will fix it -- and I say, honestly, what do you have to lose? It's not gonna get any worse. It's terrible. The crime, the bad education, the no jobs. What do you have to lose? Believe me, I will fix it. I'm gonna fix it," Trump said.