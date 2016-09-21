Trump touts stop-and-frisk practice amid black outreach

Story highlights Trump will appear in a Fox News town hall Wednesday night

He says "stop-and-frisk" should be implemented nationwide

Toledo, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump wants to take the controversial policy of stop-and-frisk nationwide.

Asked earlier in the day during a Fox News town hall, set to air Wednesday night, how he would stem "violence in the black community," the Republican nominee quickly offered up the notion of allowing police officers to stop and pat down individuals they deem suspicious of carrying weapons or contraband.

"One of the things I'd do, Ricardo, is I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to. We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well and you have to be proactive and, you know, you really help people sort of change their mind automatically," Trump said in response to an audience member's question.

Trump has previously touted stop-and-frisk policies, but his full-throated endorsement of policy Wednesday -- in which he called for its widespread implementation -- came as Trump pressed forward with his pitch to African-American voters on Wednesday, appearing at a predominantly black church alongside several of his prominent black surrogates.

That pitch hasn't come without a series of slip-ups, the latest of which came as Trump invited the prominent boxing promoter Don King, who is black, to introduce him at the church event -- only to have the celebrity use the N-word at the podium.

