Hill Republicans frustrated with GOP disunity over Trump

Washington (CNN) A brewing civil war within the GOP has House Republicans picking sides, with plenty of members backing up party Chairman Reince Priebus in threatening consequences for those who don't get behind nominee Donald Trump.

"Any person in this party that does not support Trump at this point is increasing the chances of Hillary Clinton becoming president and destroying the Constitution," Arizona Rep. Trent Franks told CNN Wednesday. "Therefore they are betraying this party. They are betraying the Constitution."

Franks had endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the primary.

The rancor comes after Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that if Trump opponents don't "get on board," it's not "going to be that easy for them" to run for office again.

The remark appeared to be directed at former presidential candidates like Cruz, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who all have refused to endorse Trump after signing a pledge to do so during the primary campaign.

