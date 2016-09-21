Surprising find in a Cuban newspaper: US election notice

Story highlights Cuba's Granma newspaper prints an announcement for Americans

The piece tells American citizens in Cuba how to vote in US elections

Havana, Cuba (CNN) Cuba's main newspaper is known for running opinion columns by Fidel Castro and optimistic predictions about upcoming sugar harvests.

But a surprising story was on the pages of Granma on Wednesday. The newspaper, which bills itself as "the official organ of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba," published an announcement about US elections and how Americans in Cuba can vote.

Beneath a headline that says "Information for US citizens that are residents in Cuba," the piece explains how to vote in the US presidential election by sending an absentee ballot to the US Embassy in Havana. The information was provided by the embassy.

A paragraph on page 4 of a newspaper might not sound like a big deal, but the announcement is striking.

Here's why: